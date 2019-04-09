App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manifestos: A look at how both BJP and Congress are trying to woo middle-class voters with tax proposals

In its 2019 election manifesto, Congress has promised to implement DTC within the first year of forming the government.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
In its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vowed to slash income tax rates to help the middle class if voted back to power again.

"After providing major tax relief in the recent Budget, we are committed to further revise the tax slabs and the tax benefits to ensure more cash and greater purchasing power in the hands of our middle-income families," the BJP manifesto said.

In the Interim Budget, the then stand-in finance minister Piyush Goyal had announced that individual taxpayers with an annual taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh would get a full tax rebate and would, therefore, not have to pay any income tax.

In its manifesto, the party reiterated that it would continue to strive to ensure reduced tax rates, higher tax collection, greater compliance and a stable taxation regime and also promised to simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) if voted back to power.

"With improved compliance and increased tax base, the tax to GDP ratio has reached 12%, highest in the recent past, up from 10.1% in 2013-14. This increased revenue has been deployed for benefits to the poor and creation of infrastructure at an unprecedented level. We will continue with our policy in the similar manner – lowering of tax rate thereby rewarding honest tax payers and improving compliance," the manifesto said.

The government has also been preparing a new direct tax code (DTC) that is expected to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961. The government had set up a task force to draft a new direct tax law to replace the existing Income Tax Act. The task force was scheduled to submit the report by February 28 but has sought a two three month extension from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to submit its report.

The new direct tax code is expected to bring more assesses into the tax net. It is also believed that DTC will make the system more equitable for different classes of taxpayers and make businesses more competitive by lowering the corporate tax rate. Tax exemptions are also expected to be phased out as part of the new code.

The Congress too had proposed a direct tax code when it was in power but the code never got passed by Parliament. In its 2019 election manifesto, the party has also promised to implement DTC within the first year of forming a government.

The Congress manifesto promised that the current GST will be replaced by the GST 2.0 regime, which would levy a special rate of duty on demerit goods.

It also promised that real estate, petroleum products, tobacco and liquor would be brought within the ambit of the new GST in two years.

Congress' manifesto also said that the taxpayer would be required to file a simple, single quarterly return and an annual return.

Election manifestos of both parties clearly have laid emphasis on comprehensive tax reforms.

Will they be able to fulfil those promises? Only time will tell whether the next government is able to go the whole hog in implementing these reforms.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #direct tax code #GST #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #tax reforms

