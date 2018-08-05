App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man held for 'abusive' Instagram post on Karnataka CM

Police said that Prashant Poojary's post was worded in a way that it could hurt communal sentiments and disturb public order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
H D Kumaraswamy
H D Kumaraswamy

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for posting "abusive" comments against Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on social media platform Instagram, police said here today.

Prashant Poojary, of nearby Bantwal, was arrested yesterday by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths based on a suo motu complaint, they said.

The message containing "derogatory" comments against Kumaraswamy was posted on Instagram in Tulu language, officials said.

Based on a communication sent to the Mangaluru East police station by Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Prashant, a case was registered in this connection on Thursday.

Police said the post was worded in a way that it could hurt communal sentiments and disturb public order.

Poojary was charged under section 153(A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), they added.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.