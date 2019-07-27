App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata's appeasement policy adversely affecting social harmony in West Bengal: Keshari Nath Tripathi

Tripathi, who has had several run-ins with Banerjee during his five-year tenure, said she should look at every citizen equally without discrimination and advised the chief minister to keep a check on her sentiments and be restrained.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Outgoing West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on July 27 said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the vision and power to implement her decisions but her appeasement policy is adversely affecting the social harmony of the state.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got vision, she has power to implement her decisions but she should be restrained also. She becomes sentimental on occasions, so she has to keep a control on it," Tripathi told PTI in an interview

Close

Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn-in as the new West Bengal governor on July 30.

"Her (Banerjee's) policy of appeasement has the effect of adversely affecting societal harmony ... I think she should look at every citizen equally. I believe that every citizen of West Bengal should be dealt with equally without discrimination," Tripathi said while replying to questions.

Asked whether he saw any discrimination in West Bengal, 85-year-old Tripathi said, "Discrimination is apparent. Her (Banerjee) statements show the discrimination".
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

