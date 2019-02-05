App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata vs Modi | CBI softened probe on Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma after duo joined BJP: Report

The SIT, headed by Rajeev Kumar, had ended up unearthing apparent links between the company and ministers, MPs, bureaucrats and celebrities close to the ruling Trinamool

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and Mukul Roy
Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and Mukul Roy
Whatsapp

With the battle between Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gaining heat over investigations carried out in the Saradha scam, a report in The Indian Express has pointed out that the former went soft on its probe against ministers Mukul Roy and Himanta Biswa Sarma after they joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CBI had taken over the investigation of the Saradha scam in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court. The investigation agency questioned former railway minister and ex-Trinamool Congress vice-president Mukul Roy on January 30, 2015 over his alleged role in Saradha’s news operations and his association with Saradha chairman Sudipta Sen. The CBI had a statement of Sen’s driver, which alleged that Mukul Roy aided Sen in fleeing Kolkata.

It was TMC MP Kunal Ghosh who had blown the whistle on Roy and 12 others for their role in the Saradha scam after being arrested in 2013 for criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, the report points out that Roy had started negotiations with the BJP in 2015, which culminated with him joining the saffron party on November 3, 2017.

Read Also: Master at dharna politics, Didi may give Modi a tough fight

related news

As for Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CBI had brought him in for questioning on November 26, 2014, two months after the investigation agency raided his house and a news channel owned by his wife in Guwahati. Sarma was accused of receiving Rs 20 lakh per month from Sudipta Sen for running Saradha’s operations in Assam.

Yet, Sarma was never named in any of the chargesheets. He had joined the BJP on August 28, 2015, and since then has not been summoned by the CBI for investigation.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy told the publication, “I joined BJP in 2017 while CBI questioning took place in 2015. How can they say I have taken favours from the BJP?”

The CBI had first summoned Rajeev Kumar on October 18, 2017, around one and a half years after he took over as Commissioner of Kolkata Police on January 29, 2016. He has been issued summons four times since then, the last one being on December 8, 2018. Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government in April 2013 to probe the Saradha scam, has declined all the summons.

Read Also: Opinion| Mamata Banerjee’s dharna is a high-stakes political game

While the CBI is pressing for questioning Kumar claiming that he was the one to enter the premises of the Saradha group after the unearthing of the scam, Kumar has termed the intervention of the CBI as a witch hunt with SIT officers approaching the Calcutta High Court saying the investigating agency is sending notices with malafide intention.

The SIT, headed by Kumar, had ended up unearthing apparent links between the company and ministers, MPs, bureaucrats and celebrities close to the ruling Trinamool.

Late on the night of February 3, CBI officials in an unprecedented move visited Kumar’s residence in a secret operation but were eventually detained by the Kolkata police.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #CBI vs Mamata Banerjee #Himanta Biswa Sarma #Mamata Banejee #Mukul Roy #Saradha Scam #west bengal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.