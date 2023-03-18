 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mamata takes over TMC's Birbhum organisation

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Senior party leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on Friday that the decision was taken during the party's meeting at Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

With the panchayat elections due in a month's time, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has decided to take charge of the party's affairs in Birbhum district in the absence of arrested leader Anubrata Mondal, a senior member of the party said.

"Our party chief will be looking after the party affairs in Birbhum district. Aroop Biswas, who has been looking after party affairs in Purba Bardhaman and Darjeeling has been asked to take care of Nadia district. Firhad Hakim will look after affairs in Howrah and Hooghly districts," Bandyopadhyay told reporters after the meeting.

Malay Ghatak will look after the districts of Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman while Tapas Roy would be the custodian of Dakshin Dinajpur district, he added.