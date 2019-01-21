App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata 'ruined' West Bengal with politics of appeasement: Amit Shah

The BJP has previously accused the West Bengal government of putting hurdles in the political programmes of its top leaders, including Shah, by denying or delaying permission for holding them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ahead of his two rallies in West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah on January 21 attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she "ruined" the state with "politics of appeasement" and asserted his party is committed to restoring its pride.

Union minister Piyush Goyal had said Banerjee was "scared" of BJP's growing popularity and that days of her government are numbered.

Shah has claimed that his party will win at least 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats in the general election. It had won only two seats in 2014.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #BJP #BJP chief Amit Shah #west bengal #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

