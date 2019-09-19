Mamata meets PM Modi: BJP's WB chief says her 'good sense' prevailed; Congress questions timing

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh took jibe at Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that her "good sense" has prevailed, but it’s “too late”, while Congress’ leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the timing of the meet.

The West Bengal CM called on PM Modi in New Delhi on September 18. In the meeting, Banerjee raised the issue of the state's renaming and invited Modi to Bengal. The discussion was not political but focused on developmental issues of the state, she said following the meeting.

Speaking on it, Ghosh told reporters, "It is good that her (Banerjee's) good sense has at last prevailed. But I think it's too late. Her attempts to save herself and her party (TMC) from CBI will not yield any results. The law will take its own course and all those who have looted public money or have aided the culprits will have to go behind the bars."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the chit fund scam in the state in which thousands of innocent investors have been duped of crores of rupees with promises of high returns.

Ahead of the meeting, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergia on September 17 had said that Banerjee is making a desperate attempts to save Kumar as she is well aware that his arrest would ensure that half of her cabinet will end up in jail.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha and a known critic of Banerjee, questioned the timing of the meet.

"She did not attend earlier meetings called by the Centre. So what was the urgency that she has to meet the prime minister and now wants to meet Amit Shah all of a sudden? So it is anybody's guess what actually is her demand," Chowdhury said.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty too echoed Chowdhury.

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said the meeting was between the state government and the central government.

This was the first time that Banerjee, who has been among the harshest critics of Modi and the BJP, met him after the Visva Bharati University Convocation at Shantiniketan in May 2018. She did not attend Modi's swearing-in in May when he took charge for the second time and had stayed away from the Niti Aayog meeting in June.