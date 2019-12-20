Mamata Banerjee's referendum remark over citizenship law an insult to Indian Parliament: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.

The Union textile minister is in the city to attend an event at a city hotel.

"The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.