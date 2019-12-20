App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee's referendum remark over citizenship law an insult to Indian Parliament: Smriti Irani

"The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.

The Union textile minister is in the city to attend an event at a city hotel.

"The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that he will have to quit if it fails "mass vote".

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #CAA #India #Mamata Banerjee #NRC #Politics #Smriti Irani

