Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee's pre-poll understanding will not work: Biman Bose

Top opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Banerjee Wednesday agreed in New Delhi to work together to prepare a common minimum programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CPI(M) politburo member and Left Front chairman Biman Bose Thursday said the idea of pre-poll understanding as mooted by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will not work.

He also rejected the claim of Banerjee, also West Bengal chief minister, that a common minimum programme will be set for the alliance of opposition parties.

Top opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Banerjee Wednesday agreed in New Delhi to work together to prepare a common minimum programme.

"I want to make it clear that there will be no pre-poll understanding. There can be no common minimum programme in a pre-poll alliance," Bose told reporters.

Bose said the CPI(M) and the Left Front would try to maximise anti-BJP votes at the national level and for that purpose may get into understanding with some regional parties.

"As for West Bengal, our tactical line is that we have to maximise our votes against the BJP and the TMC in the Lok Sabha elections," said Bose.

Earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has virtually ruled out his party being part of any "mahagathbandhan"..
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:04 am

