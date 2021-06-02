Mamata Banerjee's picture with #BengaliPrimeMinister trends on Twitter

Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state. (File image)

Photos of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with "#Bengali PrimeMinister" trended on Twitter, referring to the 2024 general election.

Nirmal Ghosh, a TMC MLA, and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary both expressed their support for Banerjee using "#Bengali PrimeMinister".

Ghosh's tweet also included "#DidiEbarPMHobe", a play on "Khela Hobe", the TMC's slogan during the 2021 assembly elections.

Just, support didi till 2024 and u will find a new PM Of India from Bengal @MamataOfficial#BengaliPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/haFDkz3L91— RAMESH KRISHNA GAYEN (@GayenRamesh) June 1, 2021