Mamata Banerjee's picture with #BengaliPrimeMinister trends on Twitter
Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state.
June 02, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
Photos of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with "#Bengali PrimeMinister" trended on Twitter, referring to the 2024 general election.
Under Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state.
Nirmal Ghosh, a TMC MLA, and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary both expressed their support for Banerjee using "#Bengali PrimeMinister".
Ghosh's tweet also included "#DidiEbarPMHobe", a play on "Khela Hobe", the TMC's slogan during the 2021 assembly elections.