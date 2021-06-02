MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Mamata Banerjee's picture with #BengaliPrimeMinister trends on Twitter

Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state. (File image)

Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state. (File image)


Photos of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with "#Bengali PrimeMinister" trended on Twitter, referring to the 2024 general election.

Under Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state.

Nirmal Ghosh, a TMC MLA, and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary both expressed their support for Banerjee using "#Bengali PrimeMinister".

Ghosh's tweet also included "#DidiEbarPMHobe", a play on "Khela Hobe", the TMC's slogan during the 2021 assembly elections.



Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal
first published: Jun 2, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.