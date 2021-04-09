English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Mamata Banerjee's fulminations against CAPF betrays frustration: Amit Shah

Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will win anywhere between 63 and 68 seats where polling has been held in the first three phases. Polling is over in 91 of the state's 294 assembly constituencies in the three phases.

PTI
April 09, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
Amit shah

Amit shah


Coming down hard on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday her fulminations against central forces betrayed frustration over "impending defeat" in the Assembly elections.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will win anywhere between 63 and 68 seats where polling has been held in the first three phases. Polling is over in 91 of the state's 294 assembly constituencies in the three phases.

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2021 | Election Commission's second notice to Mamata Banerjee in two days

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 4: 22% WB candidates have criminal records, 17% crorepati

"I Have never seen a chief minister or the president of a political party use the kind of words Mamata Banerjee is using against central forces. Is she trying to create anarchy? Does she want disturbance?

Close

Related stories

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Assembly Election 2021
"I want her to have some common sense. She should know that central forces do not function under the home ministry during elections. They are under the control of the Election Commission," he told a press conference.

Shah was responding to the TMC supremo's claim of CAPF personnel harassing and intimidating electors, and asking them to vote for the BJP at the behest of Shah and the home ministry.

He said Banerjee's appeal for minority unity to prevent division of their votes shows minority voters were drifting away from the TMC.

People of Bengal are peeved about Mamata Banerjee's failure to check infiltration, her protest against the CAA and appeasement politics, Shah said.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 9, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.