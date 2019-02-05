Mamata Banerjee's dharna enters third day; Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit protest site today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams continued for the third day on Tuesday.

Banerjee sat on a "Save India" dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of the city on Sunday night insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu are expected to visit the dharna site at Metro Channel on Tuesday, sources said.

Prominent leaders like DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav visited the dharna venue on Monday to express solidarity with the firebrand Bengal leader.

The dharna site, titled "satyagraha mancha", has been devoid of any political colour.The chief minister has been discharging her official duties, including signing of papers, from the dais.

Sources close to Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, said she would continue to discharge her official duties from the protest site till the demonstration is called off.

She had said that her dharna would continue till Friday in view of the upcoming boards examination.

"I will continue my Satyagraha till the country is saved. If you want to save the country then you will have to remove (Narendra) Modi," Banerjee had said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has described her protest as a non-political one and welcomed all anti-BJP parties into it.

Prominent personalities, including poets and singers, have poured in to the dharna venue to lend support to Banerjee's protest.

Actress Indrani Halder and senior ministers Arup Biswas and Indranil Sen were present Tuesday morning at the 'dharna mancha'.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a report on the current situation to the Centre.