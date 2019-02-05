App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee's dharna enters third day; Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit protest site today

Banerjee sat on a "Save India" dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of the city on Sunday night insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams continued for the third day on Tuesday.

Banerjee sat on a "Save India" dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of the city on Sunday night insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu are expected to visit the dharna site at Metro Channel on Tuesday, sources said.

Prominent leaders like DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav visited the dharna venue on Monday to express solidarity with the firebrand Bengal leader.

related news

The dharna site, titled "satyagraha mancha", has been devoid of any political colour.The chief minister has been discharging her official duties, including signing of papers, from the dais.

Sources close to Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, said she would continue to discharge her official duties from the protest site till the demonstration is called off.

She had said that her dharna would continue till Friday in view of the upcoming boards examination.

"I will continue my Satyagraha till the country is saved. If you want to save the country then you will have to remove (Narendra) Modi," Banerjee had said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has described her protest as a non-political one and welcomed all anti-BJP parties into it.

Prominent personalities, including poets and singers, have poured in to the dharna venue to lend support to Banerjee's protest.

Actress Indrani Halder and senior ministers Arup Biswas and Indranil Sen were present Tuesday morning at the 'dharna mancha'.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a report on the current situation to the Centre.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #CBI #Chandrababu Naidu #India #Kolkata #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.