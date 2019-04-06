App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee writes to EC against transfer of senior police officers

Mamata Banerjee has asked the poll panel to review its decision and also initiate a probe as to how and under whose guidance the decision of the transfers was taken.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 6 wrote to the Election Commission protesting transfers of four IPS officers, including Kolkata and Bidhannagar police commissioners.

The Election Commission's decision is "unfortunate", highly arbitrary, motivated and "biased" and was taken at the behest of the BJP, she said in the letter, content of which was shared with PTI.

She has asked the poll panel to review its decision and also initiate a probe as to how and under whose guidance the decision of the transfers was taken.

"I strongly feel that the EC plays a neutral role to save democracy in India. But, it is very unfortunate that I have to write this letter today to raise strong protest against the transfer order dated April 5, 2019 issued by the EC by way of removing four senior officers from their existing positions," Banerjee wrote in her letter.

related news

"The decision of the Commission is highly arbitrary, motivated and biased. We have every reason to believe that the decision of the Commission is at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre, i.e the BJP," the letter read.

The EC on April 5 night removed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh in a major shake-up in the police establishment of the state.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Pollution Control Board, was made the new Kolkata top cop, while Natarajan Ramesh Babu, ADG and IGP, Operations, was named the new Bidhannagar police commissioner.

The poll body named Avannu Ravindranath, DC (Airport Division) of Bidhannagar, as the new superintendent of police (SP) of Birbhum and appointed Srihari Pandey, deputy commissioner of Kolkata Armed Police, 3rd Battalion, as the Diamond Harbour police superintendent.

Banerjee alleged that the EC transfer orders came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a BJP candidate said in a TV programme that law and order situation in West Bengal is bad.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Be Released in 38 Countries, Including US, ...

Congress Fighting Polls to Give Terrorists A Free Hand, Says PM Modi i ...

Mamata Banerjee Writes to EC Against Transfer of Senior Police Officer ...

Naidu’s Poll Manifesto Promises Crop Insurance, MSP Stabilisation Fu ...

Former Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag Likely to Join BJP

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Declared Matric Result at bsebinter ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score H ...

2 Militants Killed in J&K's Shopian Gunfight

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at bsebinteredu.in; Pass Percen ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Look to Saharanpur, UP's likely bellwether, t ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

Maharshi teaser: Packed with everything that we love about Mahesh Babu

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Donald Trump receives flak for calling asylum seeking people 'animals'

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into a football coach for his little tot!

Game of Thrones author not bound by TV ending, the book could be diffe ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.