Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur assembly bypoll by nearly 59,000 votes, TMC leading in other two seats as well

Banerjee was defeated by her former aide Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in assembly elections in May. The win on October 3 was a must for her to enter the state assembly before the end of her first six months as chief minister in this term next month.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Mamata Banerjee has won the the crucial bypoll for Bhabanipur, a south Kolkata constituency that she had to win to remain the chief minister of West Bengal.

TMC chief Banerjee defeated her main rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal by a record margin of 58,832 votes after the final 21 rounds of counting crossing her victory margin of 2011. Banerjee has broken former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s record of a 58,128-vote victory margin as a sitting chief minister in 2006.

Banerjee bagged 84,709 votes, while Tibrewal secured 26,320 votes. CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas, the other candidate in the fray, finished third with 4,201 votes.

The CM thanked for people of Bhabanipur and West Bengal for the election results. "We have won in each and every ward. I am satisfied... because Bhabanipur has shown the way," Banerjee said after winning by-polls.

"Since the elections started in West Bengal, Central government hatched conspiracies to remove us (from power). I was hurt in my feet so that I don't contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us and to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months," the CM said.

TMC’s Jakir Hossain was leading in Jangipur while TMC’s Amirul Islam was ahead in Samserganj seat in other two bypolls in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Banerjee had lost against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in assembly elections, the results of which were announced in May. The win was a must for her to enter the state assembly before the end of her first six months as chief minister in this term.

READ: EC asks Bengal chief secretary to ensure no celebration over poll results

As per the rules, Banerjee, who took oath as the West Bengal chief minister on May 5, has to get elected to the West Bengal Assembly before November 5.

State minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the assembly election from Bhabanipur vacated it shortly after results were declared in May, paving the way for the by-election so that Banerjee could fight it. Polls were countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj in the Murshidabad district, following the death of candidates.

Counting for the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, along with two other constituencies of Bengal, began on the morning of October 3.Celebrations have already begun in the TMC camp.

TMC supporters have gathered outside the Kolkata residence of Mamata Banerjee.

“As we await the results of Mamata Banerjee elections, let’s remember that her leadership & politics is defined by her struggle, hard work at grass root, strength to fight & commitment to the people. She stands for everything we expect of a leader,” TMC leader Sushmita Dev said in a tweet

The Election Commission has made arrangements for a three-tier security at the counting centre set up at Sakhawat Memorial Girls High School. As many as 24 companies of central forces were also deployed.

Bhabanipur, which went to the polls on September 30, saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. The two other Assembly seats in the state, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data.
first published: Oct 3, 2021 02:28 pm

