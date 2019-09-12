App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee warns BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, challenged BJP leaders to touch even one citizen of West Bengal in the name of the National Register of Citizens.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 12 warned the BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC and said she would never allow the exercise in the state.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, challenged BJP leaders to touch even one citizen of West Bengal in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We will never allow NRC in Bengal. We will not allow them to divide the people on religious and caste lines. We will not accept NRC in Assam. They have silenced the people of Assam by using police administration but they cannot silence Bengal," she said while addressing an anti-NRC rally here.

She led the protest march from Sinthee to Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 kilometre away, in North Kolkata to protest against the NRC in Assam.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #India #Politics

