you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to give Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers

In a tweet, she said financial aid should also be provided to those engaged in the unorganised sector to help them cope with the ongoing economic crisis arising out of the lockdown.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to give one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.



Banerjee suggested that a portion of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) could be used for the purpose.

"People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this," she tweeted.

The country's economy headed towards its first annual contraction in several decades following which the government has started easing lockdown norms in many regions of the country.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Centre #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #migrant workers #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.