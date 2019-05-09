App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee to play major role in forming non-BJP govt at Centre: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu, also the TDP president, alleged that BJP is playing the communal card to polarise votes in West Bengal as it failed to fight the state chief minister politically.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will play an important role in forming the next non-BJP government at the Centre, Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said.

Naidu, also the TDP president, alleged that BJP is playing the communal card to polarise votes in West Bengal as it failed to fight the state chief minister politically.

Naidu came to West Bengal on a two-day visit to address public rallies in support of the TMC. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Banerjee at Kharagpur on Thursday.

The Telugu Desam Party chief came to the state straight from New Delhi where he met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed plans to hold a meeting of opposition parties on May 21, two days ahead of Lok Sabha results, to chalk out a post-poll alliance.

Two other prominent opposition leaders, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan also met at Thiruvanantapuram on Tuesday.

"Mamata-ji is a fighter. She brought down the 34-year long communist rule with her relentless efforts and then started the much-needed development work in West Bengal.

"She will play an important role in forming the next non-BJP government in India after May 23," Naidu said while speaking at a political rally here.

Starting his speech in Bengali, Naidu described Banerjee as a tigress not only of Bengal but also of the country. Later, he addressed the gathering in Hindi and English.

"Mamata-ji has stood against the atrocities of the Narendra Modi regime and proved to be a challenge to these anti-constitutional forces. The BJP could not challenge Didi and her strength. That's the reason they are resorting to their never ending communal politics to divide the people of Bengal," the TDP chief asserted.

He claimed that the federal spirit of the country is in danger now because of the unilateral approach of the BJP.

"We are witnessing that institutions and constitutional bodies are being destroyed," he said.

Alleging that the Election Commission is working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that constitutional bodies are being used for willful persecution of political opponents across the country.

Naidu urgent the voters in Jhargram Lok Sabha seat to ensure that the EVMs work properly and their votes go to the TMC candidate during polling on May 12.

Naidu shares a very cordial relationship with the TMC supremo and had joined the mega opposition rally she had organised here in January.

He also visited Banerjee during her dharna in February against the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police Commissioner in connection with chit fund scams.

Banerjee too had participated in a political rally organised by Naidu at Vizag in March.
First Published on May 9, 2019 08:45 am

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

