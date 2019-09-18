Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today: State’s name change, PSBs and central funds on agenda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 18. The two are expected to meet at around 4.30 pm.

While Banerjee has described her visit as “courtesy” call, she would be taking up various issues such as central funds that are due to the state.

State’s name change, PSBs on agenda

On September 17, Banerjee told reporters that she would also raise issues such as the state’s name change and matters like merger of public sector banks (PSBs) during the meeting.

"I go to New Delhi very rarely. This is a routine work. This time I am going to talk about funds that are due to West Bengal. I will also highlight issues like change of West Bengal's name,” Banerjee said.

In July 2018, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to change the state's name to "Bangla" from West Bengal. As per the procedure, the resolution was sent to the Union Ministry for Home Affairs for its approval.

The Modi government has so far refused to ratify the West Bengal government’s decision citing the need for a Constitutional amendment to do so.

"Will also talk about matters like merger of PSBs, issues with Air India, BSNL and railways where there are several problems. They (employees of these organisations) cannot go anywhere and come to us," she added.

Reports suggest that Banerjee could raise other issues such as BJP’s repeated push to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal and issues related to the East-West Metro project.

"Not about ex-Kolkata police commissioner’s episode"

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on September 17 claimed that Banerjee had sought PM Modi’s appointment as a "last-ditch bid" to save Kolkata's former police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Kumar, sought for his alleged involvement in blocking the Saradha scam investigation, is reportedly untraceable. On September 17, Kumar failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case, increasing the possibility of his arrest by the agency.

Terming BJP's claims as baseless, the Trinamool Congress has said that Banerjee was well within her rights to meet the prime minister to discuss developmental issues of the state.

An unnamed senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) told ThePrint that an appointment with the prime minister had been sought at least 10 days ago.

First meet after 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaign

This would be their first official meeting in 15 months and also the first since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi and Banerjee last met at the convocation ceremony at Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan in May 2018. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also present.

Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had multiple heated exchanges during the general election campaign.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the state’s ruling TMC won 22 out of the West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats, down from the 34 it had won in 2014.

PM Modi-led BJP, which until then maintained a marginal presence in the state, registered a stunning rise from two seats in 2014 to 18 this time. Several local leaders of the TMC have defected to the BJP in recent months.

Many within West Bengal’s ruling party now believe that their key opponent is the BJP, not the traditional rival Left Front.

"Meeting a victory for BJP"

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, Banerjee’s former right-hand man, has claimed that Banerjee seeking appointment with PM Modi is a victory for the BJP.

"It is a victory of BJP that Mamata Banerjee is now seeking appointment with the PM. She has earlier said she does not accept Modi ji as her prime minister. Now she has accepted him as her PM too," Roy was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

In June, days after the general election result, Banerjee skipped a NITI Aayog meeting where all chief ministers had been invited. She termed the government think-tank as “fruitless and mere eyewash”.

In a three page letter, Banerjee said: “Given the fact that the NITI Aayog has no financial powers to support state plans, it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial powers.”