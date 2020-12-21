Mamata Banerjee to get Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal on board for joint rally in January

File image: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is working to get anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to attend a joint rally in Kolkata in January 2021, similar to the ‘United India’ public meeting held ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Banerjee is expected to invite Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, for the rally.

On December 20, Banerjee thanked four chief ministers and Stalin for supporting West Bengal government’s stand on the Centre’s move to transfer IPS officers.

“Centre is brazenly interfering with State Govt functioning by transferring police officers. My gratitude to @bhupeshbaghel (Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel) @ArvindKejriwal, @capt_amarinder (Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh), @ashokgehlot51 (Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot) & @mkstalin for showing solidarity to people of Bengal & reaffirming their commitment to federalism. Thank you!” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Banerjee’s government and the Centre are locked in a battle after the Union Home Ministry’s direction to send three IPS officers on central deputation. The officers were in charge of BJP National President JP Nadda’s security cover last week, when his convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers near Kolkata.

These developments come at a time when Bengal is heading into the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled for April-May 2021.

Bengal has seen the dramatic rise of the BJP over the last few years. Its efforts on the ground led to the party winning 18 of Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, up from just two in 2014. This rise came at the cost of not just the TMC, which saw its tally fall from 34 to 22, but also the Congress and the Left Front.

BJP’s vote share in the state (in the general election) soared to 40.6 percent in the 2019 general election from about 17 percent in 2014. This brought the saffron party’s vote share close to TMC’s 43.6 percent.