Mamata Banerjee takes out rally in Kolkata to protest Assam NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 12 took out a rally in north Kolkata to protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
The TMC supremo along with her party colleagues began her march from Sinthee More in the northern fringes of the city around 3 pm.
The rally will culminate at Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 km away.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against National Register of Citizens(NRC) pic.twitter.com/5gmHbjTd9a
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
The party had on September 7 and 8 taken out rallies in other parts of the state to oppose the exercise to update the citizenship register.Over 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam did not find a place in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on August 31.