Mamata Banerjee takes out rally in Kolkata to protest Assam NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 12 took out a rally in north Kolkata to protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The TMC supremo along with her party colleagues began her march from Sinthee More in the northern fringes of the city around 3 pm.

The rally will culminate at Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 km away.



Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against National Register of Citizens(NRC) pic.twitter.com/5gmHbjTd9a

— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

The Trinamool Congress leadership, which has been one of the vociferous critics of the NRC, has accused the BJP of trying to divide people through the exercise.

The party had on September 7 and 8 taken out rallies in other parts of the state to oppose the exercise to update the citizenship register.