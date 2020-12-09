PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Mamata Banerjee synonymous with "intolerance": JP Nadda

Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day West Bengal visit, criticised the "dynastic politics" of the ruling TMC and other parties in the country, and asserted for the BJP "party is family".

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:44 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being synonymous with "intolerance", and exuded confidence about forming the next government in the state with more than 200 seats.

Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day West Bengal visit, criticised the "dynastic politics" of the ruling TMC and other parties in the country, and asserted for the BJP "party is family".

"Today, I want to recollect what Syama Prasad Mookherjee had said about discipline and tolerance...it is very pertinent in the present situation in Bengal. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee....thy name is intolerance," he said after inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state.

Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of "minority appeasement".

He asserted the saffron party will come to power in 2021 polls with more than 200 seats ousting the TMC "lock stock and barrel".

Close

Related stories

"When the entire country was watching the 'Bhoomi Pujan' (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.

"In sharp contrast, the lockdown was withdrawn for Bakr-Eid, on July 31. This shows that the state government's policies are driven by appeasement politics," he said.

Later in the day, Nadda will Wednesday launch a door- to-door campaign in Kalighat locality here, close to Banerjee's home, as part of the massive public outreach the party has planned in the run up to the state assembly election.

He will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, considered Banerjee's backyard in Kalighat, during the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' as part of the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign.

Nadda will also chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 9, 2020 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.