Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

Image courtesy: https://twitter.com/AITCofficial

In a unique protest against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee was seen sitting behind state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road during the five-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.