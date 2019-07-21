TMC Martyr's Day Rally: Mamata Banerjee remembers martyrs, urges people to 'save' democracy

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on July 21 paid tribute to all the "martyrs" during 34 years of Left rule in the state, and urged people to fight for restoration of democracy in the country.

She also remembered 13 Youth Congress activists who were killed in police firing on this day in 1993. Banerjee was a leader of the Youth Congress at that time, when the Left Front was in power in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) holds the Martyrs' Day rally in the city every year on July 21 in the memory of the 13 Youth Congress activists.



— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2019

"Today is the historic #21JulyShahidDibas. On this day, 26 years ago, 13 youth workers were killed in police firing. Since then, we observe this day as #ShahidDibas. My heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs who were killed during the 34 years of Left rule," Banerjee tweeted.

She said this year's rally would focus on bringing back ballots instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in order to "save" democracy.

"The main demand of the protest on #21stJuly 1993 was 'No ID Card, No Vote'. This year, we have given a call for 'Restore Democracy. No Machines, Bring Ballots Back'. Let us pledge to fight for the restoration of democracy in our great nation #21JulyShahidDibas," Banerjee added.



The TMC supremo is also likely to speak on the 2021 assembly elections in the state during her address on July 21.

The rally is being held in the backdrop of BJP's impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal, only four less than the ruling TMC.