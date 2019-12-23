App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee prioritised politics over national interests: J P Nadda

Addressing a rally here, he said the amended law grants citizenship, does not take it away, as claimed by a section of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP working president J P Nadda on December 23 accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.

Addressing a rally here, he said the amended law grants citizenship, does not take it away, as claimed by a section of people.

"It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law. They are only bothered about securing vote banks," he said.

Close

Nadda, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had taken out a march earlier in the day in support of the amended citizenship law.

related news

The senior BJP leader claimed that "Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered tortured in Pakistan".

Pakistan is among the three countries from where non-Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship, if they meet the criteria, according to the amended law.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India #J P Nadda #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.