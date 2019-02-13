Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee, other Opposition leaders take part in mega rally in Delhi

Other senior leaders including Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and LJD chief Sharad Yadav were also present at the rally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took part in a mega rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party on February 13 against the "dictatorial" attitude of the central government.

Speaking at the rally, CPI leader D Raja said the Constitution is under attack under Narendra Modi as prime minister and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed and its role has been minimized under Modi.

"Can you allow a Germany-like situation where Hitler overpowered Reichstag(German parliament)," he said.

"BJP in power is a threat to constitution and democracy. It must be defeated," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the rally.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury alleged that BJP is professing politics of 'Dushashan' by pitting brothers against brothers.

"There is need to replace this government for a better India. This chowkidar needs to be removed to save the country.

"BJP is like Kaurava Sena but the Pandavas (Opposition) will defeat them and save the country," he said.

Interestingly, minutes before Mamata Banerjee arrived, the two left leaders moved away from the stage.

