you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee offers to quit as West Bengal CM, party rejects

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Whatsapp

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Saturday offered to quit as chief minister of West Bengal following her party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls but the TMC rejected it.

Addressing her first press conference after the election results were declared, she accused the BJP of polarising the people on religious lines to garner votes in West Bengal.

"At TMC's internal meeting, I offered to leave the chief minister's post. However, the offer was rejected by the party and I may continue," Banerjee said.

She also raised suspicion over BJP's stellar poll performance.

"This huge victory is not beyond suspicion. It is quite astonishing how opposition is completely wiped out in several states. There has been some setting and foreign powers are also involved," she claimed.

The TMC chief also said that an emergency-like situation was created in the state by the BJP to win the elections.

First Published on May 25, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC

