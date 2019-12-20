App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee must apologise for suggesting referendum on CAA: Prakash Javadekar

"It is shocking that Mamata Banerjee is talking about referendum. Who is the UN body to monitor the referendum? This is an insult to the 130 crore people of the country and their mandate. Mamata should apologise," Javadekar told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prakash javdekar_
Prakash javdekar_

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suggesting a UN-monitored referendum on the amended citizenship law, which has sparked protests in the country.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee had dared the ruling BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the matter.

"If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC. If the BJP loses this mass vote, then it should step down from the government," she had said.

Javadekar said some people were trying to create a confusion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"CAA is about inclusion and not exclusion. They are talking the language of Pakistan. There are some elements who are causing confusion. We are trying to reach out to people with the right approach," he said.

Students, activists and politicians across the country have been protesting against the new legislation.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #CAA #India #Mamata Banerjee #NRC #Politics #Prakash Javadekar

