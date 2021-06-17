MARKET NEWS

Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC against Suvendu Adhikari's election win in Nandigram

While Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had registered a sweeping win in the assembly polls, Suvendu Adhikari had scraped through with a narrow-margin victory against the chief minister in Nandigram.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST
File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee moved a plea before the Calcutta High Court on June 17, challenging the election victory of rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The case would be taken up for hearing by the High Court on June 18, news agency ANI reported. The legal battle has erupted nearly a month-and-a-half after the declaration of assembly poll results.

The Nandigram assembly constituency had witnessed a high-voltage electoral clash between Banerjee and Adhikari. The latter, a former close aide of Banerjee, had jumped ship to the BJP in December last year.

While Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered a sweeping win in the assembly polls, Adhikari scraped through with a narrow-margin victory against the chief minister.

As per the final result declared by the Election Commission, Adhikari won the contest by a slim margin of 1,956 votes. The results, however, were preceded by a confusion which erupted during the counting of votes.

A number of reports had declared Banerjee as the winner, but the polling body issued a clarification, claiming that Adhikari secured more number of votes.

The final tally showed Adhikari bagging 1,10,764 votes, whereas, Banerjee secured 1,08,808 votes. The TMC had subsequently levelled allegations of irregularities.

Adhikari was named by the BJP as the Leader of Opposition in the new legislative assembly. The party also demanded Banerjee to resign from the chief ministerial post, claiming that she had lost the moral right to continue in her position after being defeated in Nandigram.
