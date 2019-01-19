Mamata Banerjee mega rally LIVE: Today marks the beginning of the end of the BJP, says Bengal CM

Live now
EVMs are stealing machines, should go back to ballot system: Farooq Abdullah
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade Ground
Mamata Banerjee concludes her speech with, "BJP hatao desh bachao...badaldo badaldo dilli ki sarkaar badaldo!"
"There are 33 parties today standing against the BJP. This is the beginning of their end," Mamata Banerjee said.
"I want to ask BJP, do they respect their own leaders? Have you given any respect to Shatrughna Sinha..to Yashwant Sinha...what about Rajnath, Gadkari and Sushma? PM speaks of collective leadership just because elections are around. After Modi he is elected, he will abandon all these leaders," says Mamata Banerjee.
"BJP has 2 seats in West Bengal they will lose that very soon...just wait and see how our allies will do in the upcoming elections. I urge Hardik Patel [Patidar leader in Gujarat] and Jignesh Mewani [Dalit leader in Gujarat] to keep moving ahead," says Mamata Banerjee.
Over Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the mahagathbandhan over its prime ministerial candidate, Banerjee says "All of us our leaders, workers and organisers of the mahagathbandhan. Collective leadership is the need of the hour, unlike the BJP where the Prime Minister and the President all are the same person."
Banerjee slams the BJP for holding the constitutional institutions to ransom and changing the history, geography and names of the cities of this country to suit its narrative.
Banerjee castigates the ruling BJP government at the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and neglecting the citizens of the Northeast.
'Those with the BJP are honest, and everybody else is a thief': this is the principle of the saffron party : Mamata Banerjee
AITMC satrap and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the United India Rally:
Banerjee attacks the BJP over demonetisation, GST and NPAs. She appeals to the people of West Bengal as well as the nation to wake up!
RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav addresses the United India Rally:
Opening his speech with "BJP hataao, desh bachaao" , says ED and CBI are the only alliance partners of the BJP.
To those questioning parties of different ideologies coming together to defeat the BJP, Yadav said that the unity in diversity is the strength of the mahagathbandhan.
Shatrughan Sinha lauds Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his transparency and Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for his ideals and principles. He concludes by saying that all Opposition parties need to focus on only one thing – working together to defeat the BJP.
"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's reign was democratic but Narendra Modi's regime is totalitarian in nature," says rebel BJP leader Shatrugan Sinha.
"I don't mind being removed from the party after this, but I am answerable first to the nation. Whichever the party might be... nothing is greater than the nation. I speak to show mirror to the party," says Shatrugan Sinha.
"Many times people ask me why I speak out against the BJP, why I rebel... I want to tell them that if speaking truth is rebellion, then I am a rebel," says Shatrugan Sinha.
"To protect Constitution, and to drive the nation forward and to give this nation a new leadership and not an old one, we're all have gathered here," says rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.
"This gathering is giving a befitting reply to Narendra Modi," says former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
"The people are here to answer the question, 'Who after Modi'," says HD Deve Gowda.
Hercules task for several parties to come together, says former PM HD Deve Gowda.
"I appeal to all leaders, come together... a small group of experts should come together to form a manifesto," says HD Deve Gowda.
"Forget differences, come together otherwise it's not so easy," says HD Deve Gowda.
"What is our policy and programme, how we are going to come together is the question," says HD Deve Gowda.
"All the leaders who are committed to secular, democratic system have gathered here... this is the first such mega rally after Karnataka government formation. The main task is how to move forward," says former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.
"BJP is trying to break away parties, it is trying to break everyone," says Mallikarjun Kharge.
"You (Narendra Modi) are indulging in corruption on behalf of the corporates," says Mallikarjun Kharge.
"The country at large is under immense strain... politically our institutions are being undermined... the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will not be ordinary ones. This will be elections to restore faith in democracy... and to defeat the forces trying to sabotage Constitution of India. This rally marks an important attempt to galvanise leaders," says Sonia Gandhi in a message delivered by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, especially Sonia Gandhi has sent a message for this rally," says senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.