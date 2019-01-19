Mamata Banerjee mega rally LIVE: Gathered here to protect democracy, says Yashwant Sinha

Live now
Jan 19, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade Ground
Who is attending?
What Mamata has said about the rally
With no such rallies currently being planned, this is likely to be the last united opposition rally before the Election Commission of India (EC) announces the poll dates
"Naya Bharat banayenge, BJP ko bhagayenge," says Abhishek Singhvi.
"This is a rainbow of 22 parties... ideologies, languages are different, but it's one rainbow. Clouds are fading, and a rainbow of different parties is emerging," says Abhishek Singhvi, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP.
"Field only one candidate from the Opposition against one BJP candidate," says Arun Shourie, former BJP leader.
'Mahagathbandhan' will ensure defeat of BJP: Jignesh Mevani
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on January 19 said the coming together of so many opposition leaders at TMC's opposition rally gives a message for change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"One candidate will stand against the BJP from our side, that is my request," says Yashwant Sinha, while calling for a united Opposition.
"Kashmir problem won't be solved by guns and bullets, it will be solved by Pyaar ki boli. But I was called an agent of Pakistan for saying that," says former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha.
"We have gathered here to protect democracy... Modi is not the issue, issues are the issue. Don't make Modi the issue," Yashwant Sinha says while addressing a rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.
"Even though I have left the BJP, I know how they will respond to this rally. They will say that this gathering was to dethrone one man, the Prime Minister. But I want to tell you that this is not about one individual, this is about an ideology. We are against that ideology and we are together against it today," says former Finance Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary praises Mamata Banerjee. "We are one by your blessings, you have achieved something impossible," Chaudhary says.
"All my friends from Northeast are here... it's a great victory for United India alliance," says Mamata Banerjee.
"All the regional parties should be together... we have to regularly meet so that a complete decision should be made... our high command are the people," says former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang.
Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang, who resigned from the BJP recently, addresses crowd. Says that last four years have been "testing times" for democracy and says that "democracy has been going through worst phase. Even the Supreme Court could not stop those who wanted power by hook or by crook."
"We are thankful to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) for organising this rally, where she has tried to bring together all Opposition parties," Hemant Soren of JMM.
"This coming together is due to the political situation prevailing in India. Everywhere in India there is a sense of fear... The way BJP is trying to run the country and the states, I think it is going to create a dangerous situation for the country," says former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren.
Jignesh Mewani, MLA from Gujarat, addresses the crowd. "India going through an unprecedented crisis," Mewani says. Both Patel and Mewani underlined the need for the Opposition to come together.
Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel addresses the crowd during 'United India' rally in Kolkata.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, where various top Opposition leaders from across the country will assembly as a show of unity. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is hosting the rally, arrived at the venue some time back.
Amid tight security, jibes from the BJP and mobilisation of top leaders, the 'United Opposition' rally in Kolkata is scheduled to start at 12. Cultural events, including songs encouraging communal harmony, are underway at the city's Brigade Parade Ground. The venue has hosted top national and international leaders in the past.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has arrived at Brigade Parade Ground, where the United Opposition rally is scheduled to start at 12.
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has left her residence to go to the Brigade Parade Ground, News18 has reported.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, commenting on the Opposition rally in Kolkata, said that the leaders attending the rally are "exhausted and defeated wrestlers who want to try their luck again in the arena." He questioned how a nation-wide alliance can hold up if the alliance in Karnataka is not working out.
"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are dangerous for the country. It's necessary to overthrow the duo. I appreciate Banerjee's move to initiate a rally against them. I am also here to participate in it," said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal after arriving in Kolkata.