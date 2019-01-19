App
Jan 19, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee mega rally LIVE: Gathered here to protect democracy, says Yashwant Sinha

A host of political leaders are set to attend a political rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Mamata Banerjee on January 19. The rally is aimed to be a show opf strength for the Opposition forces ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

highlights

  • Jan 19, 12:42 PM (IST)

    "Naya Bharat banayenge, BJP ko bhagayenge," says Abhishek Singhvi. 

  • Jan 19, 12:41 PM (IST)

    "This is a rainbow of 22 parties... ideologies, languages are different, but it's one rainbow. Clouds are fading, and a rainbow of different parties is emerging," says  Abhishek Singhvi, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP.  

  • Jan 19, 12:38 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 12:37 PM (IST)

    "Field only one candidate from the Opposition against one BJP candidate," says Arun Shourie, former BJP leader. 

  • Jan 19, 12:32 PM (IST)

    "One candidate will stand against the BJP from our side, that is my request," says Yashwant Sinha, while calling for a united Opposition. 

  • Jan 19, 12:31 PM (IST)

    "Kashmir problem won't be solved by guns and bullets, it will be solved by Pyaar ki boli. But I was called an agent of Pakistan for saying that," says former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha. 

  • Jan 19, 12:28 PM (IST)

    "We have gathered here to protect democracy... Modi is not the issue, issues are the issue. Don't make Modi the issue," Yashwant Sinha says while addressing a rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. 

  • Jan 19, 12:27 PM (IST)

    "Even though I have left the BJP, I know how they will respond to this rally. They will say that this gathering was to dethrone one man, the Prime Minister. But I want to tell you that this is not about one individual, this is about an ideology. We are against that ideology and we are together against it today," says former Finance Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha. 

  • Jan 19, 12:19 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 12:17 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary praises Mamata Banerjee. "We are one by your blessings, you have achieved something impossible," Chaudhary says. 

  • Jan 19, 12:10 PM (IST)

    "All my friends from Northeast are here... it's a great victory for United India alliance," says Mamata Banerjee. 

  • Jan 19, 12:09 PM (IST)

    "All the regional parties should be together... we have to regularly meet so that a complete decision should be made... our high command are the people," says former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang. 

  • Jan 19, 12:07 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang, who resigned from the BJP recently, addresses crowd. Says that last four years have been "testing times" for democracy and says that "democracy has been going through worst phase. Even the Supreme Court could not stop those who wanted power by hook or by crook." 

  • Jan 19, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 12:00 PM (IST)

    "We are thankful to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) for organising this rally, where she has tried to bring together all Opposition parties," Hemant Soren of JMM. 

  • Jan 19, 11:58 AM (IST)

    "This coming together is due to the political situation prevailing in India. Everywhere in India there is a sense of fear... The way BJP is trying to run the country and the states, I think it is going to create a dangerous situation for the country," says former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren. 

  • Jan 19, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Jignesh Mewani, MLA from Gujarat, addresses the crowd. "India going through an unprecedented crisis," Mewani says. Both Patel and Mewani underlined the need for the Opposition to come together. 

  • Jan 19, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel addresses the crowd during 'United India' rally in Kolkata. 

  • Jan 19, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, where various top Opposition leaders from across the country will assembly as a show of unity. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is hosting the rally, arrived at the venue some time back. 

  • Jan 19, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Amid tight security, jibes from the BJP and mobilisation of top leaders, the 'United Opposition' rally in Kolkata is scheduled to start at 12. Cultural events, including songs encouraging communal harmony, are underway at the city's Brigade Parade Ground. The venue has hosted top national and international leaders in the past. 

  • Jan 19, 11:00 AM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade Ground

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has arrived at Brigade Parade Ground, where the United Opposition rally is scheduled to start at 12.  

  • Jan 19, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 10:48 AM (IST)

    West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has left her residence to go to the Brigade Parade Ground, News18 has reported. 

  • Jan 19, 10:42 AM (IST)

    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, commenting on the Opposition rally in Kolkata, said that the leaders attending the rally are "exhausted and defeated wrestlers who want to try their luck again in the arena." He questioned how a nation-wide alliance can hold up if the alliance in Karnataka is not working out. 

  • Jan 19, 10:30 AM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 10:12 AM (IST)

    "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are dangerous for the country. It's necessary to overthrow the duo. I appreciate Banerjee's move to initiate a rally against them. I am also here to participate in it," said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal after arriving in Kolkata. 

  • Jan 19, 10:09 AM (IST)
