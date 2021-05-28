MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, submits report on damages caused by cyclone 'Yaas'

Modi flew down to Odisha earlier in the day to review the post-cyclone situation, and then made his way to West Bengal, where the storm wreaked havoc in the coastal districts.

PTI
May 28, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje a public apology on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje a public apology on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Naredra Modi at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, and submitted a preliminary report on the damages caused by cyclone ''Yaas'' in the state, a senior official said.

Modi flew down to Odisha earlier in the day to review the post-cyclone situation, and then made his way to West Bengal, where the storm wreaked havoc in the coastal districts.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 15 minutes, he said.

"The CM has briefed PM Modi about the situation in the worst-hit areas of the state," the official told PTI.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Cyclone Yaas #India #Politics
first published: May 28, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.