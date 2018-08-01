App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee meets L K Advani, Kirti Azad, Congress leaders in Parliament

Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad also came to meet her at the TMC office in Parliament, followed by Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also met her.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his chamber in Parliament today and termed it a "courtesy call". Their meeting lasted 20 minutes.

"I know Advaniji for a very long time. I went to enquire about his health. It was a courtesy call," Banerjee said after the meeting.

"He efforts to unite opposition leaders are commendable," Azad said after the meeting.

The West Bengal chief minister is expected to meet leaders of 14 opposition parties and some NDA allies in Parliament today.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #BJP #India #L K Advani #Mamata Banerjee #Parliament #Politics #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal Chief Minister

