Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi on December 5 in Delhi

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

During the likely meeting, Mamata Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues from the Centre, an official said.

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @PMOIndia, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18, 2019** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Twitter/PTI Photo) (PTI9_18_2019_000102B)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the CMs' meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said.

During the likely meeting, Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues from the Centre, he said.

She may also draw PM Modi's attention to the issue of Ganga river bank erosion in areas around Farakka barrage, the official said.

"In the meeting, the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal. She may also remind the PM about the dues to the state," he said.

PM Modi has convened the chief ministers' meeting in the national capital as India will host the G-20 Summit in 2023.

The invitation has also reached Banerjee's office and the CM will go to Delhi to attend the meeting, the official said.