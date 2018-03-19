App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 19, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee-led Third Front to 'oust' Modi government in the works?

A Third Front could provide a suitable alternative to the BJP and the Congress. But managing a coalition government at the Centre will be a challenge.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

In 2019, the BJP could face competition from a third front with Mamata Banerjee at the helm. The West Bengal Chief Minister is going to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in what looks like a first step to forming an alternate to the BJP and the Congress.

The Telangana CM has said he is willing to play a role in a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance in the general elections next year.

With the Congress at a low point after facing losses in Tripura and Meghalaya, it could be the right time for a Third Front to challenge the NDA government.

Which other parties are likely to join the Third Front? 

It is a little early to say which political parties could ally and defeat the BJP in 2019. But there is precedence of regional parties forming a coalition.

If a Third Front is successfully formed and voted to power, it won't be the first time a national alternative to the BJP and Congress has formed the government.

But both governments failed to complete the five-year term, and in both instances the alliances required external support.

From  1989-1991, the National Front, led by the Janata Dal, won the majority and named VP Singh as Prime Minister. The alliance included the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also joined the alliance later in 1991. The coalition collapsed after DMK walked out.

In 1996, the United Front included the Samajwadi Party, DMK, TDP and the Left Front. The Prime Minister was first HD Deve Gowda and then IK Gujral.

If a Third Front does come to power, sustaining the coalition is going to be a tricky business.

#India #K Chandrashekhar Rao #Mamata Banerjee #Trinamool Congress #TRS

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

