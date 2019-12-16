App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee leads mega protest rally, vows not to allow NRC, citizenship law in West Bengal

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

"We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal," Banerjee said as she read out an 'oath' for her party workers.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #CAA #India #Mamata Banerjee #NRC #Politics #west bengal

