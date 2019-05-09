App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee insulting Constitution by not accepting me as PM: Narendra Modi

The prime minister had tried to contact the chief minister to discuss cyclone Fani but could not do so as his calls were not returned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is insulting the Constitution by saying that she is not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said "Didi (Banerjee) is publicly saying that she is not ready to accept the country's PM as the head of the nation, but she feels proud in acknowleding Pakistan PM as that country's prime minister."

He said Banerjee was insulting the Constitution out of anxiety of losing the general elections.

The prime minister had tried to contact the chief minister to discuss cyclone Fani but could not do so as his calls were not returned.

Banerjee had said in a rally that she does not accept Narendra Modi as the prime minister of the country describing him as the "expiry PM" and that she will talk to the new prime minister after the election results.

"She did not take calls from me during the cyclone. The Central government wanted to sit with officers of the state to discuss the situation, but Didi did not allow that too," Modi said at the rally here.

"She is not interested in the betterment of the state, but in that of her family, nephew and tolabaj (extortionists) of her party," the PM said.

Modi said that how much the TMC supremo is worried can be understood by the language being used by her. "She is now talking about stones and slaps against me," the PM said.

"I am used to abuses, I have now got the ability to digest abuses from dictionaries from around the world," he said.
First Published on May 9, 2019 11:57 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

