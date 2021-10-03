Mamata Banerjee heads for victory with record margin in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in 2 Murshidabad seats

As the reports of Mamata Banerjee's massive lead in Bhabanipur came in, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate. (Representative image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heading for a record victory as she is leading by 45,738 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the 17th round of counting on October 3, as per the Election Commission. The TMC is also ahead in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies, where votes are being counted for the assembly elections.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur assembly seat in south Kolkata, secured 67,620 votes after the 17th round of counting, as per the official data. Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, got 21,882 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 2,896.

Altogether, 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur. In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam is leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, got 15,983.

Jangipur's TMC nominee Jakir Hossain is leading by 15,643 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 25,572 votes, and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 9,929.

Voting in these seats was held on September 30.

As the reports of Banerjee's massive lead came in, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate. On the other side, state offices of the BJP and the CPI (M) wore a deserted look.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission wrote to the chief secretary directing him to prohibit victory celebrations and processions to prevent any incident of post-poll violence.

Tibrewal, on October 2, wrote to the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, urging him to give orders to the police to take preventive steps to avoid incidents of violence after the declaration of the results.

After Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there. The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes.