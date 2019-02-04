App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee has crossed all her previous wrong doings: UP minister

His remarks came against the backdrop of Banerjee beginning a sit-in protest at a Kolkata landmark on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".

Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her undemocratic behaviour and this time she has "crossed all her previous wrong doings".

Also on Sunday, the West bengal government had denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.

Also on Sunday, the West bengal government had denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.

"MamataBanerjee is known 4 undemocratic behaviour b it permission 2 BJP Rath Yatra, helicopters of Sh Amit Shah & Sh Yogiadityanath, this time #MamataVsCBI has crossed all her previous wrong doings . Modiji as CM also made himself available to agency. Law of land shd b respected (sic)," he tweeted.

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday.

Hours after the incident, Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, alleged that Modi and Shah want to impose President's rule in states where a non-BJP party is in power.
