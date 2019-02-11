App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee extends support to N Chandrababu Naidu's fast

He began his fast in the national capital demanding that the Centre grant special status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil all the promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 11 extended support to her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu over his day-long hunger strike in New Delhi.

He began his fast in the national capital demanding that the Centre grant special status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil all the promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.

"Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has expressed her support towards Chandrababu Naidu's hunger strike. She asked our party leader Derek O'Brien to visit Naidu at the venue of hunger strike and express solidarity. The opposition stands united in the fight against the Modi government," a senior Trinamool Congress leader told PTI.

Brien will visit Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, around 12 pm, the leader said.

The TDP had walked out of the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to the state after its bifurcation.

Naidu had last week come down to Kolkata to express his support to Banerjee, who was on a dharna from February 3 to 5 to "save the Constitution" after the CBI's failed bid to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund cases.

The Andhra Pradesh had also taken part in the mega opposition rally convened by her at the Brigade Parade Ground on January 19.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 11:07 am

tags #India #Politics

