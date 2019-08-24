Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over death of Arun Jaitley

Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on August 24.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 24 expressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".
"Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers," Banerjee said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 01:58 pm