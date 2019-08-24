App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over death of Arun Jaitley

Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on August 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 24 expressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".

Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on August 24.

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers," Banerjee said in a statement.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #India #Politics

