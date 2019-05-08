App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee draws parallel between Quit India movement and her fight against Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the prime minister and his party will be shown the door after the Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8 accused Prime Minster Narendra Modi of running a fascist government in the country, and drew a parallel between her campaign against the BJP and the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Addressing a rally here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the prime minister and his party will be shown the door after the Lok Sabha elections.

"Someone has to bell the cat. In 1942, Quit India movement was launched against the British, now we are fighting to oust a fascist Modi from power," she said.

Banerjee claimed that Modi, if he retains power, will destroy the "constitutional fabric" and no elections will be held in future.

"There will be no freedom or democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power again. It is time we show the door to Modi and the BJP. It's time this government is buried during this democratic exercise (elections)," she said.

The chief minister claimed that people are scared to express their opinion in public.

"There is an emergency-like situation in the country. Nobody can speak out in public as they are scared of him... Stop this fascism and terror," she said.

The TMC boss also insisted that Modi never visited Bengal during crises.

"You will get a big rosogolla (zero seats) in Bengal," she said.

The chief minister alleged that Modi had lied when he said he was once a 'chaiwala' (tea seller).

"From chaiwala, he has become a chowkidar (watchman). We do not want a chowkidar who tells lies.

"Modi had promised achhe din (good times) after coming to power. What happened in reality is that the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up and minorities and adivasis no longer feel safe in the face of incessant attacks," the TMC leader said.

India is in danger under the Modi-led government, Banerjee alleged.

"We want leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Bose, Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and Swami Vivekananda. They (the BJP), however, talk about Nathruam Godse and not of Gandhiji," she added.
First Published on May 8, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

