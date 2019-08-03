App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee declares rural Bengal open defecation free

Around 1.35 crore households in rural Bengal have been covered by the 'Mission Nirmal Bangla', which aimed at making all villages open defecation free (ODF) by October 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared rural West Bengal as open defecation free (ODF) and said that her government will now focus on solid waste management.

Around 1.35 crore households in rural Bengal have been covered by the 'Mission Nirmal Bangla', which aimed at making all villages open defecation free (ODF) by October 2.

"I'm happy to share with all of you that rural Bengal is now open defecation free. Government of India has confirmed our achievement which was our mission towards cleaner and greener environment and safe living," Banerjee tweeted on August 2 night.

"Our next focus will be solid waste management," she added.

First Published on Aug 3, 2019 11:55 am

tags #India #Politics

