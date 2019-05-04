App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 4 condemned the attack on her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and said attack on opposition leaders signals that the BJP has lost the Lok Sabha election and have become desperate.

Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party chief, was slapped by a man during a roadshow at Moti Nagar in New Delhi constituency.

"Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Oppn leaders show that BJP have lost the election and are making desperate attempts. We condemn the attack on @ArvindKejriwal We are all with you, Arvind," Banerjee whos is also Trinamool Congress supremo, said in a tweet.

TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien also condemned the incident and claimed that the BJP's desperation proves that the saffron party is on its way out.

Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when the man jumped onto it and slapped him. He was taken into custody.
First Published on May 4, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #AAP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

