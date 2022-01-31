Mamata Banerjee blocks Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at a press conference on January 31 said that she blocked Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter.

Explaining her rationale behind the move, Banerjee said Dhankhar would interfere in the state government's policy decisions and threaten everyone frequently, including the chief secretary and the director-general of police.

“I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day, he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we are his bonded labourers,” Mamata said, adding that she felt disturbed by the Bengal Governor’s tweets.

“I apologise for it (blocking Dhankhar) in advance" and added: "He tweets something every day abusing me or my officers and says unconstitutional, unethical things. Besides, he instructs, not advises… I was getting irritated,” she said.

The announcement came a day after the two had locked horns once again after Dhankhar while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, said that he cannot see the “trampling of human rights” and stated that Bengal is “getting drenched” in violence.

Asserting that no amount of “insults” will deter him from performing his duties, the Bengal Governor had said violence and democracy do not go together and urged all to become messengers of peace and non-violence as a tribute to the father of the nation.

“I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood-drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for the trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy,” Dhankhar had said at the Gandhi Ghat on the bank of Hooghly River at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

He had further said that the situation had become such that the Calcutta High Court had to order the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission to form a fact-finding committee to probe into allegations of human rights violations in post-poll violence in West Bengal last year.

