Mamata Banerjee assures Farooq Abdullah of standing by him in 'difficult times'

Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 21 extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.
She urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health."Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Banerjee tweeted.
Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 21, 2019
The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370.
