Mamata Banerjee appoints ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro as TMC vice-president

Luizinho Faleiro

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro has been appointed as the national vice-president of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee made the announcement in a statement issued on October 22.

''The chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, takes great pride in appointing Luizinho Faleiro as the national vice president of the party with immediate effect,'' Abhishek said in a statement.

Faleiro quit the Congress and also resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly before joining the TMC on September 29.



'In a political career spanning over four decades, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro has worked ardently towards the development of people. We have full faith that under his able guidance, AITC will reach greater heights and continue the fight to protect every Indian citizen's democratic rights,'' the statement said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has announced its foray into the electoral politics of Goa, where polls to the 40-member House are due in February.

The West Bengal chief minister will reach Goa on October 28 for a two-day visit to kick start the election campaign. The TMC, which had in 2012 failed to win a single seat in Goa, has announced that this time, it is planning to make its presence felt in the coastal state.

My commitment to Goa is paramount and I must take this step so that my dream to bring a new dawn for Goa can be realized. #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/jmA1LRVV0C— Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

A team of 200 people from Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is working in the state for the party, said a recent report in News18, citing sources.

After its victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections over the BJP, the TMC has been talking about its plans to expand the party’s influence in other parts of the country ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls, the report said.