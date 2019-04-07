App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee allying with those who wish to break country: Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground, he accused the chief minister of "allying with those who want to divide the nation and propagate the idea of two prime ministers" in the country.

In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 7 "speed-breaker Didi" has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country.

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground, he accused the chief minister of "allying with those who want to divide the nation and propagate the idea of two prime ministers" in the country.

Last week, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has sought a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, triggering angry reactions from the BJP leaders.

"For vote bank politics, Didi now stands with the people who want to break India. She is supporting people who want two prime ministers in the country. Do you want two prime ministers - one for India and one for Kashmir," Modi said.

Reminiscing the role played by Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee in unifying India with Kashmir, he said, "Banerjee was trying to disrespect the legendary leader's sacrifices."

The prime minister also alleged that Banerjee has "let loose goons" in West Bengal, dashing the hopes of people.

"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha, Rose Valley and Narada scams. This chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said.

The prime minister contended that he enjoys the "unalloyed love and support" of the masses.

"Chants of Modi, Modi is giving sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' Didi. Her anger against the Election Commission (EC) is a reflection of her frustration, she is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," he said.

Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the EC announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in Bengal.

Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for his rally, Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics."

He also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank.

"Didi has betrayed the Centre by giving protection to the intruders. This chowkidar has brought National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to drive out infiltrators. But Didi with her 'mahamilawati' (opposition alliance) colleagues are trying to stop the government from pursuing them," he said.

Claiming that the TMC regime is just a replica of the erstwhile Left Front government, the PM said the "Bua-Bhatija (Mamata Banerjee -Abhishek Banerjee) regime has made Bengal a safe haven for infiltrators".

"Mamata has betrayed the people of West Bengal. Has Didi informed you why recommendations of 7th Pay Commission has not been implemented? Has she told you why despite clearing exams no appointments were given in Bengal?" the prime minister asked.

Attacking the erstwhile UPA-led government over its alleged inaction against terrorism, he said, "Before 2014, terrorists used to strike every now and then. The erstwhile dispensations were aware of where these terrorists came from. However, they failed to take any strict action despite requests from the armed forces," he claimed.

Sharing his plans for the country's progress, Modi said phone calls will soon become free in India and the charges for Internet will be the least in the world.

"Every poor has bank account and a debit card. Women have easy access to gas connections. What seemed impossible few years ago has been made possible by the Modi government.

"The Centre has approved projects worth crores for Cooch Behar. But this TMC government has stalled those projects, denying people of the central government benefits," he added.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

