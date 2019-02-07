App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:34 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee advocates new industry policy if government at Centre changes

Mamata Banerjee said the state had reported a revenue surplus and its tax revenue collection had doubled.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on February 7 a new industrial policy would be formulated if there was a change in the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

"After the change in the government after elections, there will be a new industrial policy. Many industrialists left India. I urge them to come back and invest in the country," Banerjee said at the fifth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit that began at New Town near Kolkata on February 7.

Claiming that the perception of the state had changed after 34 years of "misrule" of the Left Front, the Trinamool Congress chief said there were no working days lost now.

There are availability of talented and skilled workers, land map and land-use policy, and policies for the IT, textiles, tea gardens, micro, small and medium enterprises, and big businesses in the state, the chief minister said.

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal and many others were present at the business summit.

There was, however, no representation from the Centre at the meet.

Banerjee said the state had reported a revenue surplus and its tax revenue collection had doubled.

Bengal is the place where there is unity in diversity, and people of all religion, origin, are present without any discrimination, she added.
