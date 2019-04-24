App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of buying votes with black money converted to white through demonitisation

She alleged that the saffron party is importing guns and goons to ensure votes in its favour and said that such a situation will not be allowed to develop in Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 24 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of converting huge black money into white through demonitisation and spending it to purchase votes.

She alleged that the saffron party is importing guns and goons to ensure votes in its favour and said that such a situation will not be allowed to develop in Bengal.

"Modi Babu you may forcibly impose notebandi (demonetisation) on people to convert black money into white and spend them during elections to purchase votes, but you can never purchase voters in Bengal," Banerjee said at a public meeting at Serampore in Hooghly district in support of Trinamool Congress candidates.

"You (Modi) are destined to be dethroned after the elections. Our government will prove what a big scam demonetisation was," the TMC supremo said.

Continuing her attack, Banerjee, who is among the severest critics of the saffron party, said that BJP "goons" are even organising processions with arms and sharp-edged weapons to vitiate the environment and unleash terror.

"We must foil such bids to maintain peace and harmony in the state," she said.

Banerjee alleged that Modi had distributed liquor licenses to some handpicked people just ahead of the polls and said that the TMC government will unearth the scam and expose his "real face" to the people.

Banerjee reiterated that she will not allow in Bengal and not a single people will be asked to leave the state.

Both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have repeatedly spoken on implementing the citizen's register in the state to weed out the large number of infiltrators in it.

Calling upon people to defeat Modi, she said "If you want to save the country and our Constitution, drive him (Modi) out of power and save the nation from disaster."

Banerjee expressed confidence about the victory of her party's candidates and said "The BJP will not get a single seat. Trinamool Congress will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and will form the government at the Centre together with all like-minded secular parties."

She also addressed another rally at Krishnagar and participated in a road show at Burdwan town.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #demonitisation #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

