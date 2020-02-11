Malviya Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Malviya Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malviya Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Malviya Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.55% and in 2013, 65.74% of Malviya Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Somnath Bharti of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 15897 votes which was 17.07% of the total votes polled. Somnath Bharti polled a total of 93105 (54.99%) votes.

AAP's Shri Somnath Bharti won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7772 (9.5%) votes. Shri Somnath Bharti polled 81814 which was 39.43% of the total votes polled.